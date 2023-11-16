Detroit city ordinance increases age to buy tobacco products, penalties for distribution to minors

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit City Council announced Thursday an amendment to an existing city ordinance regarding the sale and possession of tobacco products in Detroit.

The amended ordinance, introduced by City Councilman Scott Benson, also adds vaping products and raises the minimum age to purchase tobacco products from 18 to 21 along with enhanced enforcement penalties for anyone who sells or provides tobacco.

“The changes to this ordinance are the result of advocacy by young people in Detroit who want to end the cycle of nicotine addiction,” Benson said. “We will work closely with the all the advocacy groups that have been pushing for these changes to ensure the message is out about enforcement of this ordinance.”

Under the amended ordinance, enhanced enforcement measures include a $100 fine for a first offense and a $500 fine for a second offense for anyone caught selling tobacco-related products to minors.

“No matter how it is delivered, nicotine is highly addictive,” Benson said. “Research has shown that vaping is harmful to lungs and can impact brain development, concentration, memory, and learning. We must do more to stop the sale and use of these products by those under 21.”