Detroit civil rights leaders say more needs to be done following Chauvin guilty verdict

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit civil rights community is opening up after the guilty verdict in the murder of George Floyd and sharing its significance and what they say must happen next.

“Thank God that George Floyd, whose life did matter, did receive some justice and for his family, and the jury stood up. It should never have gotten to this point,” said Rev. Wendell Anthony.

Anthony, the Detroit NAACP Chapter president, shared his feelings about a jury finding former police officer Derek Chauvin guilty in the murder of George Floyd.

“We can now come to a point when we can do something about a problem tearing our country apart," Anthony said. "We can do better... We aren’t mad at police, but bad police.”

Strong feelings came to a tense tipping point over the last year in parts of Detroit during large protests. Pastor Maurice Hardwick was there calling for peace.

“I just thank everyone on the jury, (the) judge and prosecutor," Hardwick said. "Get a good look at Detroit. I love our chief and police; they are fair.”

Looking to the future, Rev. Anthony is hopeful more progress will come in ensuring no one is above the law.

“We need the passage of the George Floyd Act and an end to qualified immunity of conduct,” Rev. Anthony said.

He adds that while there is much work to be done, he's hoping the country will commemorate this day as a turning point rather than a cause for celebration.