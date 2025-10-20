Detroit community rallies around Minister Malik Shabazz as he battles life-threatening infections

DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) — Minister Malik Shabazz, a longtime Detroit activist, who has spent decades fighting for his community is now fighting a life-threatening illness.

Shabazz is currently dealing with multiple infections, more than two years after suffering three heart attacks. Despite his health challenges, the community organizer remains optimistic and determined to continue his work.

"It lifts me up, it gives me hope, it gives me the energy to go on and it lets me know that I am loved and my work is not in vain," Shabazz said.

The activist was hospitalized on Sunday as doctors monitored the infections, including one that could potentially damage his LVAD heart pump device.

"We got the news from the doctors about these infections and the one over here might burst and mess up my LVAD and my heart pump," Shabazz said.

When asked how he was feeling, Shabazz responded with characteristic resilience.

"Hopeful, optimistic," he said.

WXYZ

"God brought me through each time, each time to finish this work and that's what I am going to do."

Even while battling his health issues, Shabazz says he is not done fighting for justice and wants to continue sharing his message of peace.

"Stop the killing, stop the violence, we don't have to do that," Shabazz said.

Shabazz is one of the original founders of Detroit 300, a community organization aimed at combating crime and violence in the city. His dedication to protecting Detroit's residents has made him a respected figure in the community.

"Anytime, anything is going on that was endangering our children, these gas stations, these shootings, Minister Shabazz was there, he was one of the first ones on site," said Arthur Edge, a member of Detroit 300.

Edge is among many community members wishing Shabazz a speedy recovery.

"To my brother, I thank you for everything you have done. You are one of the great heroes of the city of Detroit," Edge said.

WXYZ Arthur Edge

Despite his current limitations, Shabazz remains eager to return to his community work.

"I feel better and I'm ready to go out there… I'm ready to get out there in the streets, but I can't right now but soon. I got to do some more healing," Shabazz said.

—————————

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.