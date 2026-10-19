Detroit community remembers 11-year-old boy killed after being hit by two vehicles

DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Detroit family is grieving the loss of an 11-year-old boy who was killed after being struck by two vehicles while crossing Puritan Avenue near Coyle Street on Saturday.

Family, friends and neighbors gathered Sunday at the intersection for a balloon release honoring the life of Karon Gardner.

Karon's mother, Dominique Woods, said she is struggling to come to terms with the loss of her son.

"I had to see my son out here laying in the street on the cold ground, it was cold all day, all night," Woods said.

According to Detroit police, Karon was crossing Puritan Ave when he was struck by two different vehicles. Police said both drivers remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

"He even walked himself to school, him crossing the street was never a problem, he know how to cross the street. I don't know what happened this day, but it took my baby away from me," she said.

During Sunday's vigil, family and community members released balloons into the sky in Karon's memory.

"One, two, three ... forever 11. Love you," attendees said before releasing the balloons.

Woods described Karon as a child who loved school and sports.

"This is a kid that loves to go to school. He loved sports, basketball, football. He loved to play the game," she said.

Dominique Woods

Among those attending the vigil was Tamara Smith with Ceasefire Detroit, who lives in the neighborhood and said she saw Karon walking with friends shortly before the crash.

"I was baffled," Smith said. "When I rode up the street and saw the shoe in the street, I realized it was the shoe that the young man just had on because I questioned him about it."

She also says speeding is a concern in the area and is urging drivers to slow down.

"This is a residential area with a lot of activity ... foot in car, slow down," Smith said.

As she continues to process the tragedy, Woods had this message for other parents.

"I just want y'all to watch over y'all babies. I wasn't here when my baby was going through that. I was down the street, so when I got to see my son, telling me Karon's dead, I could not believe it," she said.

A GoFundMe has been created to help Karon Gardner's family cover funeral and burial expenses.