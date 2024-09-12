Detroit community town hall aims to put a stop to vape, weed products in schools

DETROIT (WXYZ) — On Wednesday evening, Detroit public schools students and community leaders held a town hall at the Farwell Recreation Center to take a stand against vape and marijuana products in schools.

Last school year, Superintendent Nikolai Vitti said there were hundreds of drug-related incidents reported inside Detroit schools over the last few years.

Officials say students are getting their hands on vape products because some shops are selling it to them.

The Detroit Police Law Enforcement Explorers program helps teens interested in the law enforcement field learn and grow their skills. It's this program that works with the department to catch shops that may be selling to minors illegally in the city.

"We had like over 73%. Last year, we did a lot of inspections. Over 73% of them actually sold to the kids," neighborhood Police Officer Dan Robinson Sr. said.

Frustrated parents and activists say the change has to start now to give students a chance at a bright future.

“'Cause if you're a business selling drugs to children and you’re selling drugs or nicotine-based products illegally, you are no longer a business — you are a trap house," Detroit community activist Teferi Brent said.