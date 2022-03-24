Detroit company wins national grant competition for Black-owned businesses

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A local Detroit-based small business is the winner of a national grant for Black entrepreneurs. The grant comes from Famous Amos and the National Black Chamber of Commerce.

“It means a lot,” said Brittany Rhodes, owner of Black Girl MATHgic.

Rhodes has worked as a math tutor for 20 years and decided to start her own company called Black Girl MATHgic, which sells math boxes for a monthly subscription. Each box includes fun items and learning tools. It also has an inspiring story featuring a Black female mathematician.

"I take their story and however they applied their math degree and I curate the experience around that,” Rhodes said.

The company aims to inspire young Black girls, while also teaching important lessons to build their confidence in math.

"When we saw for those who are considered the most vulnerable or the least of us, everybody benefits from that,” Rhodes said.

So far, her company has shipped more than 4,500 boxes to 35 states and Canada. Her story has earned Black Girl MATHgic a $50,000 grant from a national competition, specifically for Black-owned businesses.

"It means a lot because there are so many stats that point to how Black-owned businesses and Black entrepreneurs get sometimes less than 1% of available funds in a particular pot,” Rhodes said.

Rhodes plans to use some of the money to start a box for young boys and maybe hire some staff, assisting as her small Detroit-based company hopes to grow.

“When those who have historically not been able to get opportunities get opportunities, everybody wins,” Rhodes said.

For more information about the company, visit blackgirlmathgic.com.