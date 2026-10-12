DETROIT, Mich. — Henry Grimes III, 57, was shot and killed Monday morning at a Marathon gas station on Detroit's west side while trying to break up a family dispute, according to his family.

The shooting occurred at the Marathon gas station at McNichols and Mansfield. Police rushed to the scene and found a man in his 50s suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.

Hakim James said Grimes was his uncle, and that the violence began with an argument at a nearby home.

"My cousin and his baby mama got into it. And I guess they argued. My uncle came downstairs and separated it," Hakim James said.

WATCH: Detroit family mourns 57-year-old man shot and killed at west side gas station while stopping a fight

57-year-old Detroit man killed at gas station while stopping a fight

After Grimes broke up the argument, James said Grimes and his cousin went to the gas station, where they were allegedly attacked by a group connected to the mother of his cousin's child.

"And then my uncle was trying to pull a knife to defend him and get him off his eye shot. And I guess that's when they shot him," James said.

Police dispatch audio captured the response to the scene.

"There's four additional suppressed rounds at 16140 West McNichols and I'm reviewing nearby camera," dispatch said.

Family member Sheila Calvin described Grimes as a kind and caring person who loved playing video games with the kids.

"It's tragic. Senseless killing over something so small," Calvin said.

Calvin said Grimes stepped in when his nephew and the mother of his nephew's child got into a dispute over which school their child should attend.

"Somebody who don't bother nobody, that's quiet and to itself, when is enough going to be enough? This man had lost his life. It was something that had nothing really to do with him, something that he was trying to make peace for in the house," Calvin said.

Detroit Police have not announced any arrests in this case. Anyone with information is urged to call Crimestoppers.

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