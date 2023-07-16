Detroit family of 7 work to rebuild after losing everything in house fire

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A Detroit family of seven lost everything in a devastating house fire.

Now, five months later, they are hanging onto the hope that one day they will be able to rebuild their dream home with the community's help.

"I couldn't even breathe. I was hysterical. This is the longest house I've ever stayed in. So... just talking about it gets me emotional very easily because I've spent a lot of time here," said Jamirka Matis.

Jamirka has been with Khahil for over 13 years, and their home on Tracey Street in Detroit has a special meaning for both of them.

It's the home where Khahil grew up. And it's the home the couple planned to raise their five children in and grow old together.

"All of my memories are pretty much here. Like I said, I grew up here, from birth all the way to now," said Khahil Bankston.

On February 24, at 4:00 a.m., Khahil woke up to call about his house being on fire. He rushed from his brother's home only to see the devastation.

"I was lost for words. Just tears rolling down my eyes," said Khahil.

With Ring camera footage of the fire, Khahil says the investigation later revealed it was an electrical fire that started in his bedroom.

"Yes, this is what we have to do right now. I had to create us a sofa so we can have some sort of normality," said Khahil.

Meanwhile, upstairs everything was gutted.

"These were all the kid's bedrooms," said Khahil.

But since trouble comes in threes, two weeks after the fire, Khahil's car's engine blew out. This resulted in him and his wife losing their respective jobs. Plus, with no homeowner's insurance and mounting bills, the family of seven is now struggling to rebuild their lives and their dream home.

"It's been challenging trying to work on the house, and take care of the kids, and make sure they are still doing right, and having them go to school, and graduate, honors and it was hard to do." said Jamirka.

While Michigan law does not require homeowners to insure their property, 7 Action News contacted the city of Detroit to see what help can be extended. We were informed that a team will review options this coming week.

Meanwhile, non-profits like Thousands Strong and Icon 10 are stepping up to assist the Bankstons by getting them a temporary living space and connecting them with resources.

"I think in his interest, the best thing for him was to bring his family back to this charred place. In order to have a sense of normalcy, while keeping his family together. But also realizing we can't go anywhere, we have to fix up our own, and stay on our own. That's why we have to find help for this family," said Oliver Gantt, Founder of Thousands Strong.

The city of Detroit recently launched a housing helpline for anyone facing housing challenges. Residents can call 866-313-2520, Monday through Friday, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

If you would like to help the Bankstons, click here to make a donation to their GoFundMe.