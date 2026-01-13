Detroit family seeks help identifying gunman who fired shots into home while they slept

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A Detroit family is living in fear after a stranger fired multiple shots into their home while they slept, and police are asking for the public's help to identify the gunman.

The terrifying incident happened at 4:47 a.m. on Jan. 3 on Birwood Avenue near 7 Mile Road on the city's northwest side. Surveillance video shows an armed man banging on the door before firing multiple rounds at the home and at a car in the driveway.

"I'm looking and I say I don't know this man, I've never seen this man, I've never come in contact with this man, he's never been here. I don't know him," the homeowner said.

The homeowner, who asked not to be identified over safety concerns, said she didn't realize the man was targeting her house at first until he banged on their door again after opening fire.

Watch surveillance video of the incident below:

Web extra: Surveillance video shows man fire shots at Detroit home

"We heard the second round and that's when the bullets actually enter the home and we hear a glass break," she said.

The homeowner called 911 and watched on her security camera as all four people inside stayed away from windows and the door.

"He's looking in the windows trying to see what's happening. If anyone turns on a light or something, he was going to shoot at it. He was going to kill whoever came to that door," she said.

WXYZ

Video from a neighbor shows the man firing at a parked car and the home. Bullet holes on the door and windows are still visible, along with bullet holes on the walls inside the house. Fortunately, no one was hurt.

"There are no words because why? Why would you do that?" the homeowner said.

Photo provided by homeowner

The woman said she has no idea what the man wanted, but his face is clearly visible on camera.

"It was so clear — you can see him. Anyone who knows this man knows who he is, and they need to speak up," she said.

Photo from surveillance video

The homeowner credits police for their quick response and for releasing the information to the public. She said the video shows the man was not alone and hopes someone will come forward.

"I'm hoping someone will see his face and speak up, because someone knows who he is. He had a woman in the car, somebody knows her voice, somebody knows something, because this should not happen to anyone else again. It shouldn't have happened to me," she said.

Photo provided by homeowner

There is a $1,000 reward for information. Anyone with information can contact Detroit police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

—————

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

