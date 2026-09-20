Detroit family still searching for answers after funeral home mix-up; Hutchison launches internal review

DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Detroit family says they are still searching for answers after a heartbreaking mix-up at a funeral home left them without the body or ashes of their loved one.

The family of Kimberly Moore gathered Saturday to celebrate her life, but they say they were forced to do so without her remains after discovering what they believe was a devastating error involving funeral arrangements.

Moore’s daughter, Bianca Robinson, says she went to Hutchison Funeral Home on Friday before her mother's scheduled viewing to say one final goodbye. That's when she says she realized the woman in the casket was not her mother.

Watch the Full Story Below

Detroit family still searching for answers after funeral home mix-up

Robinson said she noticed identifying features did not match and immediately raised concerns with funeral home staff.

According to Robinson, she was then told her mother may have been cremated weeks earlier.

“We need answers,” Robinson said. “This is crazy. We don’t deserve this, and she doesn’t deserve this.”

The family says they still have not received the ashes that the funeral home claims belong to Moore.

“I’m just trying to figure out where is my mom,” Robinson said.

Despite the uncertainty, Moore’s family moved forward with plans to honor her memory on Saturday.

Her son, Christopher Moore, said the situation has made an already difficult time even harder.

“I can’t believe this happened to her,” he said, noting that his mother had carefully planned her funeral arrangements to spare her family additional stress.

Family members traveled from out of state to support Moore’s children through the ordeal. Her cousin, Geraldine Carr, came from Alabama and said the lack of closure has been especially painful.

“You can only grieve so much without saying goodbye to that person,” Carr said. “Her children are truly devastated. I’m devastated.”

WXYZ

Funeral Home Responds

In a statement provided Saturday, Hutchison Funeral Home said it is conducting an internal review into the incident.

“We are heartbroken and deeply sorry for what Ms. Moore's family has experienced.

We are aware of the family's concerns and we will continue to communicate with them honestly and respectfully.

We have launched our own internal review to determine exactly what happened and we will deal with it accordingly. Out of respect for Ms. Moore and her family, we ask that their privacy be honored during this time. We will share more when we can.”

Hutchison Funeral Home

The funeral home also said it is continuing to communicate with the family and asked that their privacy be respected during this difficult time.

As the search for answers continues, Robinson said she is also thinking about the family of the woman whose body she says was mistakenly identified as her mother’s.

“Whoever this lady is, I pray that her family come forth,” Robinson said. “They need answers too.”

For Moore’s loved ones, the focus remains on finding out what happened and obtaining the closure they say every family deserves.

“She was sweet, just loving, funny, outspoken,” Robinson said while remembering her mother.