Detroit fan takes Lions pride to new level with tattoo

DETROIT (WXYZ) — We all know Detroit has plenty of lifelong Lions fans, but some choose to make their pride permanent.

Matt Pauli learned a little about what it means to have skin in the game.

“I decided it was about time for me to get something to represent the Lions,” Pauli said.

After the Lions' recent win streak, he decided to pay Tatt Ma'am Tattoos in Mount Clemens a visit.

Tattoo artist Danielle Trump says she came up with the idea after seeing the viral can of Dan Campbell soup online.

"We are just in awe over Dan Campbell and what he’s helped the Lions accomplish," Trump said.



The tattoo artist of 15 years just opened up her own shop in Mount Clemens just under a year ago. She's done plenty of Detroit sports tattoos.

"This one definitely has to take the top spot," Trump said. “The spirit of the Lions — whether we’re winning whether we’re losing — our fan base is hard core, you know, ride or die.”

The team's grit has also inspired Pauli to get through a new phase in life: living on his own. He's had more than 30 surgeries and lived with Crouzon syndrome, a genetic disorder.

“Throughout my life, I’ve been through so much hardship, so much disappointment, so much grief,” Pauli said. "I've been trying to venture out and find my life.”

He says he's never missed a game and doesn't plan to, win or lose.

