DETROIT (WXYZ) — A Detroit man is facing multiple felonies after allegedly forcing his 11-year-old daughter to help him break into a home, then abandoning her when they were caught in the act.

Andre Stephon-Curtis Broadenax, 29, was arrested after allegedly breaking into a home on Marquette Drive near Jefferson Avenue on Detroit's east side on April 29.

Watch the report in the video player below:

Detroit father faces felonies after allegedly forcing 11-year-old daughter to help with break-in

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, Broadenax also drove a stolen car from Dearborn Heights to the scene.

According to dispatch audio and neighbors, when the homeowner's son arrived at the property around 8:45 p.m., he discovered Broadenax inside the home, which neighbors say was being renovated.

After being caught, Broadenax fled on foot, leaving behind both the stolen vehicle and his 11-year-old daughter.

"My auntie had actually come to the balcony and seen all the cops outside," said David Bridges, who grew up on the block and whose grandmother lives next door to the home.

Bridges described the area as typically quiet but that evening, police established a perimeter to search for the suspect.

"As me being a father of eight kids, I can't see me using none of my kids to actually break into a house or do anything to harm another person because it's wrong," Bridges said.

Detroit police eventually apprehended Broadenax, who now faces multiple charges including first-degree home invasion, second-degree home invasion, larceny in a building, receiving and concealing a motor vehicle, inducing a minor to commit a felony and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

"Right now, you could have just lost your life and your child's, so it's really sad," Bridges said.

During a hearing on Monday morning, Broadenax's bond was doubled to a $150,000 cash/surety bond. He is scheduled to appear in court again on May 14.

————

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.