DETROIT (WXYZ) — A routine morning of gig work was followed by a botched burglary on Detroit’s west side. A father of two was shot and seriously injured.

Detroit police said this is an active ongoing investigation.

The victim's loved ones said teens breaking into cars are to blame. They’re demanding accountability and calling out what they see as failing parenting.

Father ambushed and shot in car

Rodney Tate said his stepson, 32, was resting in his car after doing gig work.

Detroit police dispatch take a 911 call from Woodingham Drive between Puritan and McNichols, around 7 a.m.

A K9 unit was sent to the scene for tracking the suspects.

A dispatcher told the officers, “They’re on a [gunshot wound]. They were told that the suspects were last seen headed east of that location on foot.”

Tate said, “He’s Ubering just to make ends meet. He’s Doordashing."

“He was parked there," he pointed.

Tate said, “He was laying in his car sleep, and they startled him.”

Detroit police have not released any descriptions of the suspects, but Tate said three teens were involved. One broke into an unoccupied Buick, while the other two went after his stepson's car.

“He grabbed one of the children and then the other one shot him," Tate said.

Neighbors told 7 News Detroit they heard two shots. It's not clear how many times the 32-year-old was hit, but Tate said both of his stepson's legs were wounded and his left femur was shattered and the injury could cost him a career.

“He played minor league basketball. He was on his way to Europe to play basketball next month, or the new year coming up and now that dream got shattered," Tate said.

He explained, “He just moved back here from Kalamazoo, and he works everyday and take care of his two girls. He have two beautiful that just light up when you see them. Raised them right, doing the right thing."

“I blame all of this on parenting. If you don’t direct your child to do something greater, then that child is going to fall off into the rap music, into the dreams that they see on YouTube, and we gotta change that," Tate said.

“This is unacceptable," he said.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 1800 SPEAK UP, Detroit rewards TV or the DPD’s 12 precinct detective unit at 313-596-1240.