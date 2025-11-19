Detroit fifth grader's float design to roll down Woodward Avenue in Thanksgiving parade

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A Detroit fifth grader's artistic vision will come to life on Thanksgiving Day as her winning float design rolls down Woodward Avenue in America's Thanksgiving Parade.

Lyric Weathers, a student at Schulze Academy, won the Skillman Foundation's 34th annual float design contest, beating out hundreds of other Detroit elementary and middle school students. Her design, titled "Cultures Are Around the World," features gardeners from many cultures working together in a garden, planting flowers with words like "hope" and "dream."

"I started drawing, it took me about 6 weeks," Weathers said.

The contest challenged students in grades 4 through 8 from Detroit public and charter schools to create a float design based on the theme "My Dream for the World." Professional artists from the Parade Company then transformed Weathers' drawing into a full-scale float.

When Weathers saw her creation come to life for the first time on Wednesday, her reaction was pure joy.

"All my emotions just stopped right here, and a burst of happiness came out," Weathers said. "I didn't think it would turn out like this. It's very beautiful."

The Parade Company is putting finishing touches on dozens of floats and countless props with just 8 days remaining before the parade. Tony Michaels, president and CEO of the Parade Company, said it's the "second biggest parade in the country" and it was "voted number 1 in the country by USA Today" last year.

The winning float also incorporates elements from honorable mention entries, with those ideas wrapped around Weathers' design.

"I love it ... the opportunity to showcase the work of students is just great, particularly on a larger stage," said Sarida Scott, vice president of program for the Skillman Foundation.

Weathers hopes her float will inspire others not to give up on their dreams.

"It's very important to some people out there, they might want to quit, but I don't think you should quit, you should keep going," Weathers said.

