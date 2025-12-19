Detroit Fire Department brings Christmas joy to family who lost everything in house fire

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Christmas came early for a Detroit family of 10 after the Detroit Fire Department surprised them with a truck full of gifts, nearly a year after they lost their home and all belongings in a devastating fire.

On Jan. 6, Raychelle Womack and her family were living in their home on Santa Rosa Drive near Fullerton Street when it caught fire. All their possessions were destroyed in the blaze.

Watch Demetrios Sanders' video report below:

Family's Christmas saved after fire

"You try buying everything for a new baby and then you lose it all, on top of the other seven kids that you've got — that's everything," Womack said.

As the family continued recovering from the fire, questions remained about what Christmas could look like this year.

"Whatever we could make happen, that's what we're going to make happen," Womack said.

WXYZ

That worry disappeared when the Detroit Fire Department and community partners visited the family's new east side home with a truck full of Christmas gifts.

"To lose everything and then slowly but surely gain everything, it means a lot," Womack said.

This marks the fourth year the Detroit Fire Department has brought Christmas cheer to families in need during the holidays.

WXYZ

"We know people lose everything in these fires, so if we can do anything to make their lives better, to make their lives easier, especially around the holiday season, we're willing to do it," said Chuck Simms, executive fire commissioner with the Detroit Fire Department.

Simms said the effort is driven by donations and brings joy not only to the families impacted but also to the first responders who participate.

"It's just a great thing and nice thing for us to do," Simms said.

WXYZ

With a Christmas tree now surrounded by gifts, Womack's children are definitely looking forward to Christmas.

"It was nice and we appreciate it," one child said.

WXYZ

For Womack, only one challenge remains.

"Now it's making sure everything (gifts) stays closed until Christmas," Womack said.

—————

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

