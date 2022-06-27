DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Fire Department is warning residents about the dangers of fireworks ahead of the July 4 holiday weekend.
In order to have a safe celebration, the fire department is sharing important precautions you can take if you intend on using fireworks.
The department is urging that you follow these safety measures:
- Make certain an adult is present whenever fireworks are used.
- Always read and follow instructions on fireworks packaging.
- Don’t give any type of firecracker or sparkler to young children (sparklers cause nearly half of fireworks injuries that send people to the hospital each year).
- Ignite fireworks outside and away from the house, garage, or any area with dry brush or rubbish.
- Don’t ignite fireworks inside any container, glass bottle, or metal cylinders.
- Never experiment with fireworks, especially around vehicles that may contain residual flammable liquids i.e. gasoline
- Light fireworks one at a time.
- Never hold a firework in your hand while lighting it.
- Always keep a safe distance.
- Never try to re-light fireworks that malfunction.
- Store unused fireworks in a cool, dry place.
- Keep a bucket of water handy.
In recent years, two adults from metro Detroit were killed while using fireworks.
For additional information on fireworks safety, visit https://detroitmi.gov/departments/detroit-fire-department/fire-marshal-division/safe-fireworks