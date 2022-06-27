DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Fire Department is warning residents about the dangers of fireworks ahead of the July 4 holiday weekend.

In order to have a safe celebration, the fire department is sharing important precautions you can take if you intend on using fireworks.

The department is urging that you follow these safety measures:

Make certain an adult is present whenever fireworks are used.

Always read and follow instructions on fireworks packaging.

Don’t give any type of firecracker or sparkler to young children (sparklers cause nearly half of fireworks injuries that send people to the hospital each year).

Ignite fireworks outside and away from the house, garage, or any area with dry brush or rubbish.

Don’t ignite fireworks inside any container, glass bottle, or metal cylinders.

Never experiment with fireworks, especially around vehicles that may contain residual flammable liquids i.e. gasoline

Light fireworks one at a time.

Never hold a firework in your hand while lighting it.

Always keep a safe distance.

Never try to re-light fireworks that malfunction.

Store unused fireworks in a cool, dry place.

Keep a bucket of water handy.

In recent years, two adults from metro Detroit were killed while using fireworks.

For additional information on fireworks safety, visit https://detroitmi.gov/departments/detroit-fire-department/fire-marshal-division/safe-fireworks

