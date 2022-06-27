Watch Now
Detroit Fire Department warns about danger of fireworks, urges safety precautions

Posted at 12:46 PM, Jun 27, 2022
DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Fire Department is warning residents about the dangers of fireworks ahead of the July 4 holiday weekend.

In order to have a safe celebration, the fire department is sharing important precautions you can take if you intend on using fireworks.

The department is urging that you follow these safety measures:

  • Make certain an adult is present whenever fireworks are used.
  • Always read and follow instructions on fireworks packaging.
  • Don’t give any type of firecracker or sparkler to young children (sparklers cause nearly half of fireworks injuries that send people to the hospital each year).
  • Ignite fireworks outside and away from the house, garage, or any area with dry brush or rubbish.
  • Don’t ignite fireworks inside any container, glass bottle, or metal cylinders.
  • Never experiment with fireworks, especially around vehicles that may contain residual flammable liquids i.e. gasoline
  • Light fireworks one at a time.
  • Never hold a firework in your hand while lighting it.
  • Always keep a safe distance.
  • Never try to re-light fireworks that malfunction.
  • Store unused fireworks in a cool, dry place.
  • Keep a bucket of water handy.

In recent years, two adults from metro Detroit were killed while using fireworks.

For additional information on fireworks safety, visit https://detroitmi.gov/departments/detroit-fire-department/fire-marshal-division/safe-fireworks

