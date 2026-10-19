DETROIT (WXYZ) — As temperatures start to dip, the Detroit Fire Department is reminding residents how to safely heat their homes after a fatal fire on the city’s west side Sunday.

Watch the story from Demetrios in the video player below:

Detroit fire officials urge space heating safety after fatal west side fire

Detroit firefighters say a 69-year-old man died after a fire broke out at a home on Winthrop Street near Florence Avenue. When crews arrived, they say the second floor was engulfed in flames.

Fire officials say the cause involved a space heater.

“Fire investigation revealed that the cause of the fire was a space heater too close to some combustibles,” Chief Dennis Richardson of the Detroit Fire Department’s Fire Investigation Division said.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, heating equipment is one of the leading causes of death in home fires. Detroit fire officials say residents can take steps to help prevent these types of tragedies.

“These are small decisions that have huge impacts on whether we’re going to be safe within our home,” Detroit Fire Marshal Don Thomas said.

Thomas shared several safety tips Monday for people using space heaters.

“Making sure you directly plug into an outlet as opposed to using an extension cord or power strip, making sure the cords on the space heater aren't damaged,” Thomas said.

He also explained that people should turn their space heaters off at night and keep them away from things that can catch fire.

Families should also have a fire safety plan and working smoke alarms.

“Making sure our smoke alarms are on every floor, inside of every room. So, we can have that early alarm to be able to get out safely,” Thomas said.

As colder months approach, firefighters are also warning residents about the risk of carbon monoxide.

In 2025, the Detroit Fire Department responded to more than 700 calls for alarms going off.

“We want make sure we're testing furnaces to make sure they're functioning correctly so we don't have any leaks or anything like that. We want to make sure those CO detectors are near our bedrooms,” Thomas said.

Detroit’s Community Risk Reduction Initiative is also available for residents and neighborhoods looking to learn more about protecting their homes from fires.

“We will come to your neighborhood and talk specifically about what the causes of fires are in your neighborhood,” Thomas said.

