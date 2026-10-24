DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Detroit food pantry that has served families for two decades is asking the community for help as rising food costs and funding challenges make it harder to meet growing demand.

Leaders at the Twelfth Street Food Pantry which is on Pilgrim Street in Detroit say they are facing a funding gap ahead of their annual turkey drive and worry they may not be able to provide as many families with holiday meals without additional donations.

The pantry serves hundreds of families every two weeks.

WATCH 7 News Detroit Reporter Tiarra Braddock's story in the media player below:

Detroit food pantry seeks community support as rising costs threaten holiday turkey drive

"Everybody needs something, everybody," said David Lockett, a lifelong Detroiter who visits the pantry regularly.

Lockett said the pantry's variety of food helps not only him, but also his neighbors.

"The food is very interesting, they have variety, everything we get we use," Lockett said. "Not only do I get food for me, I get some for my neighbors too."

Ron Williams, another pantry visitor, said the organization's location makes it especially valuable for nearby residents.

"This particular pantry is very good for this neighborhood because a lot of people in this neighborhood don't have cars," Williams said. "Unlike the vast majority of facilities, this is the only one you can actually walk up to."

The Twelfth Street Food Pantry has served the Detroit community for about 20 years. As the holiday season approaches, volunteers say higher food prices and reduced nonprofit funding are creating new challenges.

"This year with the turkey drive, there's a gap in funds because of budget cuts that a lot of nonprofits are experiencing and the cost of food has gone up, which everyone has experienced," said Nzinga Williams, a volunteer with the pantry.

The pantry is seeking monetary donations that will be used to purchase turkeys for families during the holiday season.

"If you can, help support the food pantry, give whatever it is that you can," Williams said. "Every single dollar counts so that the food pantry can get the turkeys needed to be able to support the community."

Williams said support of any kind is appreciated, including food donations and volunteer time.

"Some smaller nonprofits in the area don't get the same love that larger nonprofits do because people don't know about them," she said.

For residents who rely on the pantry, the service is about more than just food — it's a lifeline.

"They use this stuff around here. I know I use it. I live off this stuff," Williams said.

People interested in supporting the Twelfth Street Food Pantry can find more information using this link.