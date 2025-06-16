Detroit Free Press and Detroit News joint operating agreement to end, papers announce

(WXYZ) — The joint operating agreement between the Detroit Free Press and The Detroit News will end at the end of the year, both papers announced on Monday.

The JOA was established in 1989. It allowed both papers to run their business operations, including advertising and marketing, jointly through the Detroit Media Partnership.

Despite the JOA, both newsrooms remained separate and competitive for those 36 years.

Gannett, which owns the Detroit Free Press, issued the following statement regarding the announcement:

“The joint operating agreement between the Detroit Free Press and the Detroit News is set to expire at the end of this year, and the partnership will not be renewed. The Detroit Free Press will continue to deliver essential news and content for our valued audiences and provide the best marketing solutions for our clients.”

According to the Detroit Free Press, the paper will still offer a print edition seven days a week and maintain www.freep.com.

The Detroit News reports that this move will allow the paper to work closely with its sister papers, including The Oakland Press, the Macomb Daily and others.

The Detroit Free Press was founded in 1831, and The Detroit News was founded in 1873.

Read The Detroit News article about the JOA here. Read the Detroit Free Press article about the JOA here.

We have reached out to The Detroit News for comment on this story. Stay with WXYZ.com for more updates throughout the day.

