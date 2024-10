WINDSOR, ON. (WXYZ) — A 57-year-old participant in the 2024 Detroit Free Press Marathon has passed away after collapsing during the race, organizers confirmed to 7 News Detroit.

We're told he collapsed around mile 5 in the Canada portion of the marathon.

Race officials tell our Faraz Javed that he was transported to a hospital in Windsor, Ontario, where he later passed away.

This is a developing story. 7 News Detroit will add more information to this story when it becomes readily available.