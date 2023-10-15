Detroit Free Press Marathon participation back to pre-pandemic levels

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Over 24,000 runners, walkers and handcyclers from all around the world participated in this year’s Detroit Free Press Marathon. Michigan’s largest road race has become a staple for athletes from all over and Sunday they had the opportunity to showcase all of their hard work.

It has now been 46 years of the race and after some COVID-19 disruptions, organizers say they're glad to see participation back to pre-pandemic levels.

“We have folks coming in from all over the world, over 30 countries and every state is represented here," Vice President of the race and race director Aaaron Veldhoven said. "It's so great."

Along with thousands of runners, tens of thousands of visitors flocked to the city to take in all the excitement.

Adessa Nolan won the hand cycling race for the women, but she hasn’t handcycled her entire life. It’s something she’s had to learn after tragedy struck in 2016.

“I spent a year and a half in the hospital, I was run over by a drunk driver, training for my seventh Iron Man," Nolan said. “Spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury, I’m a left, below the knee amputee.”

Every athlete has a story at the marathon. Everyone has something to run for. The winner of the full marathon for the men is Mitchell Klinglar from Jackson, he says he runs for his seven-month-old daughter and wife who gives him the opportunity and strength to train.

"It's awesome, there's no other way to put it," Klinglar said.

WXYZ Winner of the full marathon for the men Mitchell Klinglar, his wife Cassandra Klinglar and their daughter

The winner of the full marathon for the women is 47-year-old Kate Landau from Tacoma, Washington. She says despite her age, everyone should set goals and do their best to reach them. Now that she won, she's taking her $4,500 grand prize and is going on a well-deserved vacation.

“I told my husband and daughter that we’re gone be taking a vacation if I won, so I told them to decide where we’re gonna go," she said through a smile.

WXYZ Winner of the full marathon for the women Kate Landau with her $4,500 grand prize

Both Klinglar and Landau are both first time participants of the Detroit Free Press Marathon, but they say this is no beginners luck.

"So many hours of training," Klinglar said.

Meanwhile, Veldhoven says he and the 3,000 volunteers that help put on the race on every year are already preparing for next 2024.