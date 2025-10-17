Detroit Free Press Marathon runners prepare for race amid rainy weather forecast

DETROIT (WXYZ) — For those counting down to the Detroit Free Press Marathon on Sunday, the potential for heavy rain isn’t dampening spirits. The race starts at 7 a.m. Numerous events are taking place all weekend.

“I’m a fast walker. I don’t run,” Judy Wortman said. “I’ve been training hard, ready to go do what I want to do and really need to do.”

People from all over participate in the yearly marathon event.

“My cousin is coming in. I heard they’re running into Canada. I’ll be cheering her on,” Kevin Anderson said.

As runners arrived to pick up their event packets, shirts, bibs and other supplies at Huntington Place on Friday, I also saw the massive line for another sold out year.

“I’ll probably just wear shorts and a tank top. More clothes is more wear and tear on the body,” runner David Betts said.

I asked the race director about ensuring safety for 26,000 people taking part in the event.

“We’re asking runners to be mindful of the weather. Take appropriate action on planning, what you’re wearing,” said Aaron Velthoven, vice president and race director. “Right now, we are seeing nothing that would call for that, but we are monitoring that forecast closely.”

Half and full marathon runners will travel across the U.S.-Canada bridge and tunnel as part of their course. Whether you’re walking, running, volunteering or cheering, organizers say plan ahead.

“I think a hat is probably one of the first things you would do. Just keep it out of your face. Just prepare yourself for that rain,” Velthoven said.

Any last-minute changes, will trigger an email to all participants.

