Detroit gas station shut down after another shooting allegedly involving a clerk

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police shut down a Mobil gas station near McNichols Road and the Lodge Freeway on Monday after a clerk allegedly shot at a suspected shoplifter. A similar incident happened at the gas station in 2023.

“Earlier last week, we had an incident where the clerk left behind the glass for what appears to be suspecting someone of shoplifting, started shooting indiscriminately outside here on the public streets putting this community in danger. That is not OK,” Deputy Chief Franklin Hayes said. "We demand accountability. There is a responsibility for business owners as well as their staff to treat the community with dignity and second of all, firearms and shooting at someone on an open street like this, that is not OK."

The incident happened on Wednesday, Dec. 11.

The family of 38-year-old Tony Williams says because of the shooting, he was fleeing the clerk and jumped onto the Lodge to escape. He died from his injuries.

"It didn’t have to happen at all," said Tuan Williams, the brother of the Tony.

The family called for the gas station to be shut down Sunday, chanting "shut it down" inside after holding a vigil.

"We wanted justice to be serve and justice is being served. I’m thankful for that," Tuan Williams said.

Hayes was joined by council members, members of the Board of Police of Commissioners and community violence intervention partners. They hope the closure of the business sets a tone across the city.

"At this point, we consider this business very dangerous," Hayes said.

It's not the first time the gas station has been shut down.

It was shut down in 2023 for operating without a license after a triple shooting that claimed the life of a man and injured two others. A clerk locked the doors and the victims were locked inside as he argued over a theft police say totaled about $3.

“We are committed to making sure that this does not happen again,” Hayes said.

Police say they are looking at video evidence and still investigating the cause of Tony Williams' death.

"It’s gonna be a major part of this healing process. We’re gonna take it one step at a time, one day at a time, stay strong as possible. I’m thankful justice is being served. One step and we’re going to continue to stand moving forward,” said Tuan Williams.

