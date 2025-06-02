Detroit Grand Prix leftovers feed thousands through Metro Food Rescue

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Metro Food Rescue is collecting excess food from the Detroit Grand Prix to feed those in need across Michigan, continuing their mission to reduce food waste and fight hunger.

The organization, founded in 2020, is donating food from this year's Grand Prix to 10 different organizations, providing approximately 5,000 meals to people in need.

"There were over 100,000 people that came down on this beautiful weekend to this amazing event here downtown. And inevitably, there was some food left over," said Chad Techner, founder of Metro Food Rescue.

Techner started the organization to help cut down on food waste in metro Detroit by picking up excess food at big events and delivering it to those in need.

"It's really mind blowing that 40% of our food gets wasted and often, it's so close to people who need it. There are different organizations just within a mile or two from here that will love this food," Techner said.

One of the recipient organizations is Crossroads of Michigan, located on West Grand Boulevard in Detroit, which serves an area with limited access to fresh food.

"It's very, very insecure around here. This is a food desert, as we say. There's not a lot of anything around here," said Frank Wilson, supervisor of food intake at Crossroads.

Wilson says receiving fresh vegetables, fruit and prepared meals are especially helpful since there isn't a grocery store nearby.

"It's great, it's great. They help the community a whole lot," Wilson said.

The donated food helps Crossroads provide grab-and-go meals daily, food distributions on Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and operate their soup kitchen every Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This isn't Metro Food Rescue's first major event collection. After the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit, they rescued 73,000 pounds of food and beverages.

Last year, they collected a total 2.5 million pounds of food that would have otherwise ended up in landfills — enough to feed more than 70,000 people across Michigan.

Letty Azar of the Penske Corporation, which is deeply involved with the Detroit Grand Prix, released a statement about the work Metro Food Rescue does:

"Metro Food Rescue's efforts help prevent valuable resources from entering landfills while reducing harmful greenhouse gas emissions. This partnership benefits both the community and the environment, and it has become an integral part of the Detroit Grand Prix's sustainability strategy.”

