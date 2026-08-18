Detroit Historical Society, Charles H. Wright museum ask voters to pass 10-year millage

The Detroit Historical Society and Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History are asking voters to pass a millage to give public funding for both institutions.

Announced on Tuesday, the two organizations are asking voters in Oakland County and Wayne County to pass a ten-year, .2 mill levy. That works out to about $20 for every $100,000 in taxable value.

In return, every county resident would receive free admission to both museums; seniors and students would receive free transportation for tours; teachers would gain new curriculum and training; and the publicly-owned collections would be permanently protected.

The Detroit Historical Society — founded in 1921, and The Wright — founded in 1965, feature care for more than 300,000 artifacts owned by the public.

“For nearly sixty years, families have come through our doors so their children could see themselves in the full sweep of American history,” The Wright President & CEO Neil A. Barclay said in a statement. “This campaign is about keeping those doors open for the next generation, and the one after that.”

“This region has three centuries of history worth knowing, and it belongs to everyone who lives here,” Detroit Historical Society Elana Rugh added in a statement. “Together, our museums hold that story together, and this proposal lets us protect it and put it in front of every child in Wayne and Oakland counties.”

The Detroit Historical Society operates the Dossin Great Lakes Museum and Detroit Historical Museum.