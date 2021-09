Reaching out, reconnecting, inspiring — that’s the mission of Detroit Homecoming. The annual event is back with in-person programming September 23 through September 26.

For three days, current and former residents of the city will come together to discuss new and innovative ways to support the economic and social rejuvenation of Detroit.

WXYZ-TV is partnering with Detroit Homecoming to bring you live coverage of the event during the week.

FOR A FULL LIST OF PROGRAMMING, CLICK HERE.