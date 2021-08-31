Watch
LIVE AT 4: Detroit Homecoming webcast on Philanthropy and Workforce

Posted at 1:50 PM, Aug 31, 2021
(WXYZ) — The organizers of the annual Detroit Homecoming are putting the focus back on the city before the annual event.

This year, they're hosting a series of webcasts leading up to the three-day event, which will run September 23 to 26. WXYZ-TV is partnering with Detroit Homecoming to bring you live coverage of both the event and today's webcast.

Today's webcast focuses on Philanthropy and Workforce.

The Philanthropy segment will highlight the Ford Foundation and how it has strengthened the Ford family ties through a conversation between Ford Foundation President Darren Walker and Board Member Henry Ford III.

The Workforce segment will feature a panel discussion about whether Big Tech will add Detroit to its job map.

