(WXYZ) - The final day of Detroit Homecoming V will take place on Friday and WXYZ will live stream the event from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Watch live here Friday morning.

The event kicked off on Wednesday night from Little Caesars Arena and continued with panels throughout the day on Thursday before wrapping up on Friday.

The schedule for Friday is below with a theme on education.

8:25-8:30 - Welcome Remarks: Mary Kramer Jim Hayes

8:30 - Interstitial: Build Institute: Christianne Sims Malone

8:35-9:10 - Parks and Rec, Detroit Style: Dave Egner, Maurice Cox

9:10-9:20 - Interstitial: Chandler Park, Matt Simoncini, Raymond Hearn

9:20-9:30 - Fireside Chat: Detroit’s Education Report Card: Nikolai Vitti

9:30-10:05 - Panel Discussion: Monique Becker, Dr. Barbara Ross-Lee, Dannis Mitchell, Rahn Dorsey

10:05-10:15 - Interstitial: Teach 313, Jack Elsey

10:15-10:20 - Welcome" Mark Schlissel

10:20-10:35 - Fireside Chat—The Harvard/WSU Connection: Larry Bacow, M. Roy Wilson. Moderator: Mary Kramer

10:35-11:00 - Panel on Detroit Education: Larry Bacow, M. Roy Wilson, Antoine Garibaldi, Anthony Trudel, Nikolai Vitti

11:00-11:05 - Interstitial: Keeping Talent in Michigan: Alan Kaufman

11:05-11:20 - Expat Initiatives" Will Adler, Ann Sacks, LA Team—Sara Jane Boyers, Kenyatta Berry, Michael Scherer

11:20-Noon - Homecoming Recap and Closing Benediction" Mary Kramer Jim Hayes