Detroit Horse Power reveals progress on new equestrian center on city's west side

DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) — Detroit Horse Power is revealing progress as it gets closer to opening a new equestrian center on the city's west side, a facility the nonprofit says will make horses more accessible to Detroit youth.

Leaders with Detroit Horse Power say they are on track to cut the ribbon on the new center in early 2027.

For 11 years, Detroit Horse Power has served young people across the city through programs at partner horse barns.

Get a Look at the New Center Below

"Detroit Horse Power has been bringing youth from the city to partner horse barns all around Southeast Michigan for free summer camps and after school programs that teach valuable life lessons through riding and taking care of horses," Executive Director David Silver said.

But for Silver, a longtime goal has been establishing a permanent facility in Detroit.

"Our youth programs have been extremely transient, going from barn to barn. Our students generally don't ride the same horse twice, and transportation is a huge barrier," Silver said.

In 2025, the organization began building its equestrian center at the intersection of Fenkell and Linwood streets in Detroit's Hope Village neighborhood.

7 News Detroit received a firsthand look at the construction Thursday as construction continues.

"This is a dream come true for all of us at Detroit Horse Power," Silver said.

The 14-acre property will feature stables for 17 horses, indoor and outdoor riding arenas, classrooms, and more. Once completed, it is expected to become the largest urban equestrian center in the country.

Detroit Mayor Mary Sheffield toured the facility Thursday and said it will provide an important resource for young people in the city.

"Detroit youth deserve the very best. They deserve the opportunity to have exposure to different ways that will improve their social and emotional skills, which is a critical part of being a leader," Sheffield said.

The development also marks a significant transformation for the property.

Jeffrey Jones, executive director of Hope Village Revitalization, recalled watching the site sit vacant for years after a school there burned down.

"For 10 years we sat here and watched this corner just crumble and just look blighted," Jones said.

With construction now replacing the blight that once occupied the property, Jones said his frustration has turned to optimism.

"Words kind of escape me to tell you how good I feel every time I come past this corner," Jones said.

