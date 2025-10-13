Detroit hosts Indigenous Peoples' Day powwow for the first time in decades

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A historic tradition is making a comeback in Detroit.

Hundreds of people gathered in Hart Plaza downtown for a powwow celebrating Indigenous People's Day. It marks the first time the event has been held there in 30 years.

"I danced when I was (a child) the last time here in this arena 30 years ago. And I'm excited to bring that tradition back. I just got back into dancing and my daughters now dancing," said Erika Watson, who came with her almost 2-year-old daughter.

The event garnered support from tribes across the Midwest.

"It's important to us. It's important for us to salvage what little we have and make sure that our future generations are involved as well," Watson said.

Graham Denton came from Monroe with his mother and son.

"This is our land, so to see this returned to our land is something very special," said Denton, who makes it his mission to teach his son about their culture. "For him to see this even though it’s not our tribal members, it's important because these are things I can’t teach him because they’ve been erased from our family.”

Jodi Branton, member of Ammjiwnaang First Nation in Sarnia, Ontario, set up an education booth for attendees to learn about the Anishinaabe, the indigenous people's of the region.

"You can buy a lot of things from any of these vendors but to get the true perspective of what it's like to be Anishinaabe, to grow up that way and to have the culture... it's important to teach that to show people what they're going to be seeing in here to give the context and the history," Branton said.

The event was organized and hosted by the city of Detroit and led by councilwoman Gabriella Santiago-Romero. They partnered with the North American Indian Association of Detroit, Detroit Indigenous Peoples Alliance, American Indian Health and Family Services and the South Eastern Michigan Indians.

Organizers say it's more than an event but a homecoming to the place called Waawiyatanong. That is the indigenous name for the Detroit area known as "where the water goes around."

"When I see some of the older ones, our elders that are here that were here back then and how much it meant to them, it brings a tear to your eye just to see them all together again. It's a big deal for us," said Brian Moore, the executive director of the North American Indian Association of Detroit.

From food to craft vendors to the people who just came to watch, it's sparking a new chapter in history.

"We're able to carry on this work and that's really meaningful. We're setting good examples for our children and for the coming generations to come," said Rosebud Bear Schneider, an organizer with the Detroit indigenous People’s Alliance.

