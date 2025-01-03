Detroit interim police chief discusses security ahead of Lions game at Ford Field

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit Interim Police Chief Todd Bettison couldn’t go into too much detail about the security plans for Sunday night’s Lions football game at Ford Field but he says you will notice a larger police presence downtown.

“In preparation for Sunday’s game, I have additional resources… whether it’s HSI, the FBI, state police, Wayne County sheriff,” Bettison said.

Other law enforcement agencies that will be helping the Detroit Police Department are Oakland and Macomb county sheriff departments.

“So I’m letting the community know that if you see sheriff’s from Oakland County… that that's the collaboration,” Bettison said.

Although specific details about the safety plans couldn't be shared, Bettison says DPD will be working hard making sure everyone is safe.

“Think about the NFL Draft, what we did, how we provided the safety posture — we know what we're doing,” Bettison said.

Bettison says he knows the deadly terror attack that recently happened in New Orleans is on people’s minds.

“I’ve received many phone calls from many individuals anxious, worried saying hey how does it affect us in the city of Detroit. Will we be safe if we attend large scale events in particular the game on Sunday, and we know the week after is the auto show,” Bettison said.



7 News Detroit reporter Tiarra Braddock spoke with some people who were downtown on Friday about being out in large crowds after a recent terror attack.

“I pay attention to what is going on, but I feel safe in my city,” Jeron Whitehorn of Detroit said.

“I try not to live in fear of anything. I mean, you have to be able to just have fun with life and if you live in fear, there’s no use to having fun. So come down and experience while you can,” Joe Duncan of New Hudson said.

Meanwhile, Bettison says there have been no credible threats to the city of Detroit or directed at Sunday night’s gamem but law enforcement will be on heightened alert.

“We do look nationally and internationally to assess what’s going on,” Bettison said.

Police say if you see something suspicious, make sure you say something.