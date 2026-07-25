DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Gordie Howe International Bridge is set to open to traffic Monday, linking Detroit and Windsor in what workers are calling a historic milestone.

For ironworker Casey Whitson, the celebration marked the end of a long personal journey — one that included an iconic moment two years ago when he and a Canadian ironworker connected the bridge high above the Detroit River.

Watch Tiarra Braddock's video report below:

Detroit ironworker reflects on four years building the Gordie Howe Bridge ahead of opening

"Everybody that's touched this bridge, doesn't matter if you're ironworker, an operator or any other trade that was a part of this, it was definitely a part of a historic thing," Whitson said.

Whitson is a member of Iron Workers Local 25 in Novi and spent four years working on the project.

"This has been four years of my life I've had to dedicate to this job," Whitson said.

WXYZ Casey Whitson

He said seeing the bridge completed means everything to him as a trades person.

"It's always important for an ironworker. Doesn't mater if it's a building, a bridge, whatever it is to see a completion of a job and it to be able to function and do," Whitson said.

Casey Whitson

7 News Detroit first spoke with Whitson two years ago after he and a Canadian ironworker took a photo together following the bridge's final connection — a moment that went on to become one of the defining images of the project.

"We would see each other, but we were across the river a part for all these months working and waiting to actually get to be able to meet each other and shake hands and say hello and actually work together a little bit at the final connection," Whitson said.

Watch our 2024 coverage with Casey Whitson below:

Man in iconic Gordie Howe Bridge photo is 2nd generation ironworker from Southgate

Whitson is a second-generation ironworker. His father helped build the Renaissance Center and Joe Louis Arena.

"My dad did get to come down to the project a couple times before he passed away, but he would totally be proud of what we've all done, Local 25 in general. He was very proud of his local hall," Whitson said.

Casey Whitson

Whitson said the bridge represents a broader legacy for Detroit's ironworking community.

"There's a lot of other second and third generation ironworkers out here that work the skyline of Detroit," Whitson said.

He and other trade workers plan to be at the bridge Monday for its opening.

"I'll be down on the ground taking pictures with the traffic going across hopefully," Whitson said.

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