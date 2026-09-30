DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit is offering financial support to some of its most recognizable longtime businesses through the Detroit Legacy Business Project, a grant program designed to help establishments that have served the community for 30 or more years continue to thrive.

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Detroit Legacy Business Project helps longtime businesses, round 4 deadline approaching

The program has delivered nearly $1 million to dozens of businesses since its launch, and a fourth round of funding — with more than $300,000 available — is open for applications until Monday, October 5.

Sweet Potato Sensations, a bakery in Detroit's Old Redford neighborhood, has been a city staple since 1987. Co-owner Espy Thomas said the business grew out of a family moment.

"My father loved candied yams and my mother doesn't like anything sweet on her dinner plate. So out of the love for my father, my mother created a sweet potato cookie to shut him up, and the rest is history," Thomas said.

Known for its items like sweet potato cheesecake and pies, Thomas said the shop offers customers more than just food.

"They can buy sweet potato pie from anywhere, right? But I think we give people family, we give people memories," Thomas said.

Last year, Sweet Potato Sensations received a $50,000 grant through the Detroit Legacy Business Project. The funding helped pay for new flooring, kitchen equipment, and other upgrades Thomas said would not have been possible otherwise.

"People want their food hot when they're picking it up and it can all hold in here at the appropriate temperature, so that was a big one," Thomas said.

Thomas said the outside investment has made a lasting difference for the business.

"When you have the funding and have the buy-in from somebody to take what you want to do to the next level, that helps you sustain longer," Thomas said.

Sean Gray, vice president of small business services for the Detroit Economic Growth Corporation, said businesses like Sweet Potato Sensations represent something larger for the city.

"These places really become a part of the fabric of how we exist in this city and our memories, so it's important to honor them," Gray said.

Gray said past grant recipients have used the money in a variety of ways.

"A lot of people are looking at roofing, security systems, we've had folks who invested in training," Gray said.

With the application deadline approaching, Gray encouraged residents to spread the word to business owners who may not know the opportunity exists.

"So many times those business owners are really locked in on revenue and the customer experience and they forget about something like this that maybe feels a little too good to be true," Gray said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

