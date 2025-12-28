Detroit Lions fans tackle blood shortage during Ford Field drive

The Detroit Lions partnered with Versiti Blood Center to address Michigan's critical blood shortage through their One Pride Blood Drive, which concluded Sunday at Ford Field.

The holiday season typically sees blood banks running dangerously low, making community drives like this essential for maintaining adequate supplies.

Inside Ford Field, organizers emphasized that each pint of donated blood can save up to three lives. The drive attracted donors from across metro Detroit, including Iraq Army veteran Gilbert Wilson, who has experience donating plasma during his military service.

"That's why I'm here for the people, to help those who need it," Wilson said.

Dawn Kaiser, the director of donor services at Versiti, explained that blood has no substitute, creating constant demand for donations. She highlighted the particular need for Type O blood.

"The most need blood type is an O. O+ and O-, O- especially because it's universal, because it can be used for any blood type," Kaiser said.

The donation process, including screening, takes approximately one hour, while the actual blood draw requires only five to seven minutes. Kaiser noted that anyone who is well and healthy can donate.

Joshua McDaniel from Novi, a regular donor with O+ blood type, discovered his ability to help others during high school and has been donating consistently since then. His influence extended to his wife, Kayla McDaniel, who was donating double red cells for the first time during the drive.

"I think it feels good just to sit there and know that you are actively doing something to help other people," Kayla McDaniel said. "In terms of, it doesn't hurt at all, you are just kind of sitting there, flexing your muscles the whole time, and then they give you free snacks and water."

Paige Huizenga, a phlebotomist and nursing student working the drive, said the experience helps her connect with donors and develop interpersonal skills. She noted that donors frequently ask about her experience level to ensure they're in capable hands.

Multiple blood donation locations operate year-round across Metro Detroit for those interested in contributing to this life-saving cause.

To find a blood donation drive near you, head to https://versiti.org/ways-to-give/annual-blood-drives/holiday-of-hope-blood-drives

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

