BELLEVILLE, Mich. — Detroit Lions players traded the football field for the classroom Tuesday, surprising students at Savage Elementary with a special reading event designed to encourage literacy and confidence.

Cornerback Keith Abney II led the visit, making sure to shake each student's hand before reading aloud to inspire what he called "confidence building."

"Be an example for the kids to take it serious," Abney said.

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Detroit Lions players visit Savage Elementary for surprise reading event

The team read students a book called Rock Paper Scissors as part of the surprise visit. Other players featured in the event included Tay Martin, Eric O'Neill and Devin Cochran. Students wore Lions sunglasses as the team read to them.

Third grader Christian said the visit exceeded his expectations.

"I didn't think it would be this big," Christian said.

Christian, whose teachers praise his above-reading-level skills, said reading is not always his first priority — only when there is nothing else to do. But he said the experience was memorable, and that his favorite graphic novels keep him engaged.

"Excited! Because I want to see what happens next," Christian said.

Elementary teacher Sarah Lang was also part of the reading event and said she hopes the Lions' enthusiasm for books will rub off on her students.

"Hopefully it will be contagious and spread to our children," Lang said.

Lang, who describes herself as a Lions fan through thick and thin, said reading is foundational to a student's success across every subject and stage of life.

"From college textbooks to reading a manual," Lang said. "It's a life skill that we need."

Abney agreed, noting that reading is part of his daily routine as a professional athlete.

"The playbook. I read that everyday," Abney said.

Abney also admitted the classroom setting brought its own kind of pressure.

"Reading in front of these kids is more nerve wracking to me — you don't want to mess up in front of them," Abney said.

Lang said moments like these are what educators work toward.

"Teacher's wait for that moment… that a-ha! That light bulb. It's the most satisfying part of this job," Lang said.

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