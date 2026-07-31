Detroit Lions training camp day 3: Gibbs sits out again, 2 others leave with injuries

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions wrapped up day three of training camp Friday, with running back Jahmyr Gibbs sitting out for the third consecutive day and two defensive players leaving practice for injury evaluations.

Defensive tackle Alim McNeil left the field midway through practice to be evaluated for a potential neck injury. He walked off under his own power. Rookie linebacker Jimmy Rolder also left practice and is being evaluated for a potential leg injury. He also was able to walk off the field without assistance.

The team ran through full scrimmages, 7-on-7s and toward the end ran through a two-minute drill.

Head coach Dan Campbell had spoken highly of McNeil before practice, noting the defensive tackle's return to form after tearing his ACL in December of 2024. Campbell said it was clear he wasn't the same last season.

"He would never say anything about it. He never did last year, but when we went back last year and watch clip after clip back to back to back, when you start to go through all these, he was favoring the leg a bit. And I don't even think he noticed,” Campell said. "It's just good to have him back. He looks great. He's moving well and he's a huge piece for us to have on defense... He does look better. He looks like he's back to what he was. He's healthy."

The Lions missed the playoffs last season, and linebacker Jack Campbell said the team is focused on moving forward.

"Everyone is out there hungry, ready to work. There's all this ho-rah about last year. It's a new year. No one's thinking about last year," Jack Campbell said. “Every single year you've got to come into it with a mindset and if you don't come in there with a mindset, it’s going to be a long year. So I'm looking for guys, including myself, to push it to the maximum and lay it all on the line every single week... no matter who gets hurt. Whoever gets in there is going to play at a high level.”

The linebacker also emphasized accountability across the roster as the defense focuses on stopping the run.

"There's no excuses. That's obviously something we're not going to go for this year... Get your job done. And if you don't do it, you can see it on the tape. It's blatant. Doesn't matter if you're the top guy or bottom guy on the roster, we need you to do your job," Jack Campbell said.

Jack Campbell also said one of his focuses during this phase of the season is working on punch-outs.

"Right now, I'm just really trying to continue my punch outs, so I think it’s a good time to work on that because obviously in a live game, it takes a very special talent to be able to punch a ball and secure a tackle. It’s very impressive,” Jack Campbell said. "Turnovers win games in the NFL, so for me, that’s what I want to do."

While Gibbs remained sidelined, new arrival Isiah Pacheco took first-team reps at running back. Pacheco, who left Kansas City in the off season, said the Lions' coaching staff drew him to Detroit.

"The coaches, the leadership, they're coaching hard and that's what makes you want to play hard when you have coaches willing to stay extra, get the job done, you got to listen and be accountable," Pacheco said.

Tight end Sam LaPorta, who dealt with injuries last season, has been practicing at full strength. Tight end Brock Wright said LaPorta's health is a boost for the offense.

"Health is everything. You see the teams that make it the furthest each year are usually the healthiest teams and to have a play-maker like him being healthy out on the field, you saw it there in two-minute, brings a lot of energy and a lot of juice to the offense," Wright said.

Offensive lineman Christian Mahogany said the team's standards have not changed despite roster turnover.

"The expectation is not going to change just because we have newer guys in the room, some from different teams, some drafted. We have to meet the standard and play above the standard at some point," Mahogany said.

Jack Campbell echoed that mindset heading toward the regular season.

"We just have a great group of guys this year and I'm really excited to get into the thick of it and start callusing our bodies. The process is already started but just get ready for week one and being the most conditioned team," Jack Campbell said.

The Lions have Saturday off before returning to practice in front of fans Sunday in Allen Park.

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