Detroit Loyola High School celebrating 12th year of 100% college acceptance rate

(WXYZ) — It’s a big accomplishment that’s now been happening for more than a decade.

On Monday, Detroit Loyola High School, an all-male Catholic school, is celebrating the 12th straight year of a 100 percent college acceptance rate. Detroit Pistons announcer, George Blaha, is joining the 30 students from the 2022 graduating class for their “Decision Day,” according to a press release from the school.

During the event, the students announce the college or university they plan to attend.

“The pandemic posed challenges,” said Loyola Principal, Wyatt Jones III, in a press release, “but this year we have been back in school and our faculty has remained resilient throughout while our young men remained focused. We couldn’t have made it to 12 years in a row without that dedication and commitment from both groups.”

The school notes Loyola has even bucked national college pandemic trends with the high school straight to college enrollment falling.

“Decision Day has grown into an important tradition for the Loyola community and an immense source of pride for the students, their families and our faculty,” said Loyola President, Dave Smith, in a press release. “Every one of these young men has unlimited potential and, with their post-secondary opportunities, they’re poised to grow into the next leaders of our city, our state and beyond.”