Detroit mail carrier beaten, shot at near 8 Mile; 4 suspects arrested and firearm recovered by police

A mail carrier was attacked by a group of young men on Detroit's east side just after 5 p.m. near Joann and Collingham. Although gunfire erupted during the attack, no one was struck. The carrier was taken to a hospital with a laceration and is expected to be OK.

Detroit police said 3 adults and 1 juvenile were taken into custody and a firearm was recovered.

Watch the Full Story Below

A 911 call and a ShotSpotter alert sent officers racing to the scene as neighbors watched the attack unfold. Radio dispatch audio captured the initial call:

"You guys, we got a VIP GSW. I got a mailman shot at Joann and 8 Mile, that's Joann and 8 Mile."

Witness Kelly Robinson said she had just been chatting with the mail carrier — and even gave him a Coke — when he was attacked just a few doors from her home.

"He's one of our really cool mail guys, we have a couple of them in the area," Kelly Robinson said.

Robinson said a group of young men suddenly turned on the carrier.

"They just started beating on him and he's like 'no man, I don't want to fight you, you got a gun,' because one of them pulled out a gun," Robinson said.

Robinson said one of the attackers was wearing a mask and a person riding a mini bike pulled out the gun.

"I just heard a loud bang and it was either a very large handgun or a sawed off shotgun, I felt it it was so loud," Robinson said.

After the attack, Robinson rushed to help.

"I grabbed my phone and called 911. I grabbed water and rags and ran out of the house again and ran down to him again and he was calmer than I was. He was conscious and talking, he had blood pouring out of his head," Robinson said.

Robinson expressed disbelief that the attack happened in the open.

"In broad daylight, with kids running around, who would want to do that? It's just, One of them looked as young as 14. Its crazy you know," Robinson said.

While the Detroit Police Department is leading the investigation, Michigan State Police, ATF, Homeland Security, and U.S. Postal Inspectors are also assisting.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.