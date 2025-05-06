Detroit man allegedly killed his wife with a plastic sword & pliers

A Detroit man is being charged with murder after police say he stabbed his wife multiple times with a plastic sword and hit her with pliers.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, 68-year-old Timothy Morgan is charged with first-degree murder in the case.

Police were called to the home on Conley St. on the city's east side early Sunday morning for a reported stabbing.

Watch below: Police speak after man claims he killed his wife with a sword early Sunday morning

VIDEO: Police speak after man claims he killed his wife with a sword early Sunday morning

They found the victim, 67-year-old Kathryn Morgan, unresponsive with multiple stab wounds to the back and head.

Police say the suspect stabbed Kathryn multiple times with a plastic sword before hitting her in the head with a pair of pliers, fatally wounding her.

Timothy later turned himself in to the Detroit Police's 11th Precinct.

Watch more news stories from 7 News Detroit below

Detroit father faces felonies after allegedly forcing 11-year-old daughter to help with break-in

Detroit father faces felonies after allegedly forcing 11-year-old daughter to help with break-in

'Big kaboom': Explosion severely damages home in Westland, no one hurt

'Big kaboom': Explosion severely damages home in Westland, no one hurt

Michigan AG drops charges against 7 pro-Palestinian University of Michigan protesters