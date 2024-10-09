Detroit man arrested for allegedly killing two men after losing money in dice game

A Detroit man has been arrested after police say he shot and killed two men in a Pontiac apartment after losing money on a dice game.

Investigators say that the man, 32, got angry after losing $80 in a dice game before opening fire on the victims. He was arrested on 8 Mile and Evergreen in Southfield, about 12 hours after the fatal shooting.

The shooting happened Tuesday (Oct. 8), just after 8 a.m. in the 100 block of North Sanford Street, near the intersection of Fiddis Avenue and North Sanford Street, at Arborview Village Apartments, south of M-59.



WATCH OUR COVERAGE FROM EARLIER THIS WEEK ON THE DOUBLE DEADLY SHOOTING

Police: 2 dead in Tuesday morning Pontiac shooting

VIDEO: Chopper 7 captures video of scene after double fatal shooting in Pontiac

When deputies arrived, they found that the two men — 20-year-old Highland Park native Sidney Ward III and 24-year-old Pontiac native Tyrone Davis Glenn Jr. — had been shot multiple times. Ward was pronounced dead at the scene, while Glenn tied shortly after the shooting at the hospital.

Loved ones told our Darren Cunningham yesterday several people, including the suspect, had been hanging out at the apartment into the early morning hours. The suspect reportedly got drunk and had been shooting dice on the sidewalk. They said he left and came back around 8 a.m. to commit the crime.

Tyrone Glenn's cousin, Markeela Jaco,b told 7 News Detroit, "He was a son, a brother, a father, a uncle. He was a friend. He was everything. Now, he's gonna be a memory."

"Only a monster would do something like that. To kill two people, even if it was animosity, anger or... ya'll coulda hashed that out. It was no reason to take two lives," she said.

The woman who lives in the apartment where the men were killed didn't want to go on camera, but she told us she lost both her brother and her boyfriend in the shooting.

Investigators say that the shooter used a potato to try and silence the gunshots, but witnesses told police they heard the shots.

Police say the suspect fled the scene of the apartment and got in an Uber, before running away near South Boulevard and Woodward Avenue. Two semi-automatic handguns were recovered as part of the investigation.

Detectives say the suspect later in the day, who police say was carrying two grocery bags and a case beer when he was arrested.

"I am super proud of our substation, all our detectives and our partners for the effort that brought this cold-blood killer into custody within 12 hours," Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said in a statement on the incident. "I have been in this a long time, but it is still shocking to see the lack value some people place on a human life. I look forward to him being brought to the bar of justice and held accountable.