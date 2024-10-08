Police: 2 dead in Tuesday morning Pontiac shooting

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — Two people are dead after a double shooting in Pontiac Tuesday morning, police confirmed to 7 News Detroit.

It happened just before 10 a.m. near the intersection of Fiddis Avenue and North Sanford Street, at Arborview Village Apartments, south of M-59.

VIDEO: Chopper 7 captures video of scene after double fatal shooting in Pontiac

Police have yet to provide an update on the incident, but loved ones at the scene told our Darren Cunningham that three men were hanging out in the apartment when one of them shot & killed the other two. Those loved ones say that a victim's sister arrived shortly after the shooting; we're told she was chased by the shooter before ultimately getting away.

Police have not told us whether or not the suspect is in custody, as of 12:15 p.m.

This is a developing story. 7 News Detroit has a crew at the scene, and we will update this story with more information once we have it.