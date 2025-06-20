Detroit man brings mobile eye care to underserved communities after overcoming vision challenges

DETROIT (WXYZ) — After being declared legally blind due to cataracts by the age of 21, Cleamon Moorer could have given up. Instead, he chose to pay it forward by reaching people in underserved communities who face barriers to eye care.

"I didn't see colors as clearly as other kids were seeing them, you know, not being able to make out letters," Moorer said.

Moorer was only 5 years old when he was diagnosed with congenital cataracts.

"I got used to it and just tried to compensate by squinting or trying to move closer to the board, etc.," Moorer said.

He went his entire childhood with the disease and was declared legally blind because his family couldn't afford the corrective surgery. But thanks to a grant from Sinai Grace Guild, Moorer got that surgery when he was 21 years old, and his eyesight was restored.

Cleamon Moorer

"I realized how many people in the community also have similar eye care and eye health issues," Moorer said.

Moorer is forever grateful for his eyesight and wants to help others who might face barriers to eye care.

He recently started "Eye Care for Detroit," a mobile optometrist van where he and his partner, an eye doctor, are bringing the gift of healthy sight to those who might not have easy access to it.

"We can pull up in the driveway, client can come out to the driveway or we can go in the house," Moorer said.

The mobile service provides comprehensive care to patients who might otherwise go without.

"We do a quick questionnaire survey to find out what folks need, what's really stopping them," Moorer said.

The team also provides additional health screenings during their visits.

"We assess blood pressure and also, HbA1C screening for diabetic patients," Moorer said.

Michelle, one of the service's patients, explained why mobile eye care is so important for her: "I just recently got out of the hospital, so I'm not able to move as well as I could."

Moorer says his life's goal is to make eye care accessible for all people.

"We're on a mission. There's 40,000 homebound Detroiters in the area that could benefit from services such as ours," Moorer said.

If you are interested in learning more about the mobile care unit, visit their website.

