Detroit man charged for allegedly trying to provide money to ISIS

A Detroit man was arrested on Tuesday and charged with allegedly trying to provide money to ISIS last year.

According to an indictment, Jibreel Pratt, 25, is charged with two counts of attempting to provide currency and monetary instruments to ISIS. The charges date back to incidents in March and May 2023, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Eastern District of Michigan.

Pratt was arrested at his home in Detroit on Tuesday morning.

“The indictment alleges that the defendant attempted to support and join ISIS, which is one of the most brutal terrorist organizations in the world. These charges reflect our commitment to hold accountable anyone who tries to help terrorists,” U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison said in a statement.

The feds didn't release much information in their indictment. They said they will ask the court to hold Pratt in pretrial detention due to a flight risk.

“Mr. Pratt allegedly attempted to provide support to a foreign terrorist organization well known for committing violence and human rights violations,” said Cheyvoryea Gibson, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI in Michigan. “The protection of the American people and our communities remains a top priority for the FBI. Through joint and coordinated efforts by our law enforcement and intelligence partners, and vigilant citizens, we will continue to disrupt plots by those who desire to harm others on behalf of a foreign terrorist organization. I would like to thank our Joint Terrorism Task Force for their work in this investigation and for their steadfast commitment to protecting our nation.”

Pratt faces up to 20 years in prison for each count.