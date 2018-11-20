Detroit man charged in fatal shooting of ex-girlfriend's mother

DETROIT (WXYZ) - The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office have charged a Detroit man accused of shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend's mother in September.

On Sept. 24 around 2:50 a.m., 32-year-old Cornelius L. Dennis allegedly forced entry into 64-year-old Roberta Martin's Kensington Street home.

Dennis allegedly shot Martin several times. She was pronounced dead inside her home.

Police say Dennis also shot his ex-girlfriend and a man who were both in the home at the time.

They were taken to the hospital and survived their injuries.

Dennis was taken into police custody on Nov. 19.

He has been charged with first degree murder, assault with intent to murder and felony firearm.