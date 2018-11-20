Man accused of shooting, killing ex-girlfriend's mother on Detroit's east side

Cloudy
HI: 35°
LO: 28°
Detroit police searching for man in triple shooting.
One person is dead and two others are injured after a shooting on Detroit's east side early Monday morning.
DETROIT (WXYZ) - A 64-year-old woman is dead and two others are injured after a shooting on Detroit's east side early Monday morning.
The shooting occurred in the 5200 block of Kensington near Outer Drive.
Police say the shooter was an ex-boyfriend of one of the victims, a 29-year-old woman. She told police he entered the residence and went to her mother's bedroom, fatally shooting her.
He then shot his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend, a 33-year-old man, and then ran out the door. They were treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Police say two small children were recovered from the home unharmed.
The suspect has been identified as Cornelius Dennis, 32, 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing between 160 to 170 pounds.
Police say he is known to drive a black 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 4x4 pick-up truck with the license plate number DSL 1817. He is considered to be armed and dangerous.
Like Us. We Like You.
Get local stories delivered directly to your newsfeed.
We're on Roku.
Stream local news, whenever you want.
Download the app today and get up to date info on the go.