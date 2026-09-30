Detroit man charged with murdering vendor at Warren flea market after dispute over power washer

A man is facing murder charges after allegedly running over a vendor at the County Line Trade Center in Warren after a dispute.

Zarick Johnson, 41, was charged with first-degree murder in the killing of 59-year-old Mirhad Cehic.

Watch Peter Maxwell's video report below:

Father of five killed at Warren flea market after dispute escalates

Cehic had been a vendor at the County Line Flea Market for years, selling items like lawn mowers and snowblowers. He immigrated to the United States from Bosnia more than 30 years ago.

According to Warren police, Johnson had purchased a power washer from Cehic at the trade center. Police say the power washer did not work, so Johnson and a passenger returned to speak with Cehic.

That's when it escalated into a physical altercation, and Johnson got in his van and drove into Cehic. Investigators say Johnson put the van in reverse, then hit Cehic again, pinning him against a building wall.

Bystanders intervened and detained Johnson until police arrived.

His 24-year-old son, Alvin Cehic, said his father's death has left the family searching for answers.

"He goes there every weekend and sells items that people buy and for some reason, this happened," Alvin Cehic said.

Dustin Peek, a witness who lives across the street from the flea market, said he saw the moment it happened.

"As soon as I walked out the door, I had witnessed the guy in the white van destroy somebody's life," Peek said.

Peek said he called 911 and his daughter took photos of the scene after the crash. He said bystanders held the driver until police arrived.

"Some of the bystanders detained the driver until the police came," Peek said.

Peek said he is still in shock over what he witnessed.

"There's never been any problems over here ever. Four years I've been here, not a single problem," Peek said.

For Mirhad Cehic's family, questions remain about how his life ended. But Alvin Cehic said he knows exactly how he wants his father remembered.

"He was a young guy at the age of 59. He had plenty more years to live," Alvin Cehic said. "He made sure people were alright and he took care of us."

"He just wanted us to be the best for ourselves," he continued. "He was a good father for sure, I'll tell you that. He made sure that we were good from the top to the bottom."