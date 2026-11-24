DETROIT — The uncle of a 5-year-old Detroit boy who was shot with an unsecured firearm inside a home last week is now facing charges.

Eric Carter Johnson, Jr., 22, is charged with one count of Unsafe Storage of a Firearm Causing Serious Bodily Impairment (10-year felony), one count of Tampering with Evidence ( 4-year felony), and one count of Felony Firearm (2-year consecutive felony) attached to the Unsafe Storage violation.

The shooting happened just before 5 p.m. on Nov. 20 on Greydale near Pilgrim on Detroit's northwest side. Police say the boy was found face down on the floor with a gunshot wound to the forehead. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

“I can shout it from every rooftop. I can yell from every mountain. PLEASE. Safely store your weapons so our children cannot find, pick up, point, and shoot firearms. What is it going to take for everyone to get this message and act accordingly? Why do our children have to continue to get hurt or killed? This isn’t rocket science,” Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said in a statement.

According to Detroit police, three children — ages 2, 4 and 5 — were playing downstairs when the shot was fired. The mother and a relative were upstairs at the time.

It's alleged that Johnson fled from the home after the shooting.

"We are so tired of telling and begging the community to secure their weapons with children in the home," said Deputy Chief Sonia Russell of the Detroit Police Department.

The gun used in the shooting is currently missing, and police are actively searching for it. Family members are being questioned, but no one is in custody.

Neighbor Nia Myles said her 9-year-old son heard the shot and came running inside to tell her.

"He told me immediately," Myles said.

Myles, who said she is a licensed gun owner, stressed the importance of securing firearms around children.

"I think it's very important, especially to watch the kids as well. I'm a licensed carrier myself and I make sure everything is locked up because I have two kids," Myles said. "I just hope the boy is OK and I will be praying for him."

Detroit Police Chief Todd Bettison also reiterated the importance of securing firearms.

"To possess a firearm is an adult decision. To unsecure it, that's negligence, and it leads to children being injured, harmed, and guess what — when that does happen, someone's going to jail," Bettison said.

Deputy Chief Russell urged the community to take advantage of resources the department offers.

"We will train, we will give gun locks, we will educate, but we need for you all to help us. Help the police department save children," Russell said.

This marks the second time this month a child has been shot with an unsecured weapon in Detroit, according to Russell.

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