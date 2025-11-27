DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Detroit man is making sure no families go without a meal this Thanksgiving, turning what started as a small community effort into a massive operation feeding more than 1,000 people.

Watch Jeffrey's story in the video player below:

Detroit man feeds over 1K people for Thanksgiving through 1% Better organization

Keyon Clinton started 1% Better six years ago, initially feeding just 50 people during the holiday. The Detroit native, who grew up on the city's east side, said the mission is deeply personal.

"I've been homeless. I know what it's like to have that hunger. So, it's a collective effort for us to come together and put this thing together," Clinton said.

Clinton said he grew up without many things, making this Thanksgiving initiative particularly meaningful to him.

"Hope. Hope. It's all about hope. To live in a world where you know there are people who love you still," Clinton said.

The One Percent Better team prepared mountains of Thanksgiving meals, with Clinton delivering food to shelters, families in need and elderly residents around Detroit.

Pastor Robyn Moore, who helps with the effort by lending him space at First Baptist Institutional Church during the holiday, described Clinton's work as driven by deep passion.

"It's a great passion. A deep passion," Moore said.

Community members receiving the meals expressed gratitude for Clinton's efforts.

Lawrence Fletcher said he wanted to be the first to thank Clinton for his wonderful act. Shirley Wilkins said the gesture means a lot, spreading love and the meaning of Thanksgiving around the community.

"That's a blessing from God. That really is a blessing," said James Bey, another recipient.

Clinton credits his team and his mother for supporting the growing operation. When asked about doing this work in his hometown, Clinton said it means everything to him.

"This is the city that made me," Clinton said.

The organization continues to expand each year, with Clinton using one word to describe their approach: "Bigger."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

