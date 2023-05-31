Detroit man wanted for questioning in violent spree, believed to be in Cincinnati area

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police have identified Dontonio Benjamin Jones, 28, as a person of interest in connection to a recent violent crime spree.

Police say Jones has an extensive criminal record dating back to his teenage years.

“We want him in for questioning. We want to bring him in and talk to him," Detroit Police Department Assistant Chief Charles Fitzgerald told news media Wednesday morning.

On Wednesday, investigators released a surveillance image of Jones. They said it was captured at a Project Greenlight location 45 minutes before the murder of Terry Williams.

Williams was shot and killed in a restaurant parking lot last Thursday at 2:35 a.m. Police said Williams was minding his own business and getting some food at the Coney Island at Evergreen Road and Joy Road when he was ambushed for his Cartier glasses and a chain on his neck.

During the attack, the 34-year-old was shot to death. 7 Action News spoke with loved ones who are demanding justice.

Investigators tracked down that surveillance footage of Jones and are looking to speak with him. However, they believe he left the state.

“We believe he’s currently in the Cincinnati area," Fitzgerald said.

He said one of the vehicles driven during the crimes supports that theory. Investigators said a white Chrysler 200 is registered to a family member of Jones in the Cincinnati area.

Police said the car trailed a burgundy Jeep during the crime spree, and the Jeep was stolen from Sterling Heights, which was the start of the spree. Fitzgerald said both vehicles have since been recovered.

“It happened out in Sterling Heights. It was a collision shop where there was a stolen burgundy Jeep. They got three guns out this location as well. It happened May 20th," Fitzgerald explained.

Investigators said that crime was followed by two robberies, two fatal shootings, another non-fatal shooting and a carjacking.

Police said a "criminal group" of two or three people is responsible.

Over the weekend, DPD converged on a home on Trinity Street where one of the suspects was believed to be barricading himself. That incident came up empty, and the suspects are still on the run.

“It really does look like they were just casing folks in a couple of these incidents. So, they see someone. It’s a crime of opportunity, and they struck," Fitzgerald said.

He added, “They get gradually more and more violent as they move along. So, they are considered to be armed and dangerous. Please do not approach.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit police Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260.

You can also call Crime Stoppers and remain anonymous. That number is 1-800-SPEAK UP.