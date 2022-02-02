Detroit Mayor reminds Detroiters to move their cars from snow emergency routes or risk being towed

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — When it comes to plowing the roads, parking on the streets is not going to be ideal.

In Detroit, your car can’t be parked in a snow emergency route, and if your car is still there you will get a ticket or your car will be towed.

Mayor Mike Duggan says there are about 75 of these routes across the city.

If there are red and white signs where you are parking move your car,” Mayor Duggan said.

But when it comes to residential streets, it can be parked on the street, but Mayor Duggan is encouraging the community to move their cars to make way for plow crews.

It's going to be a community effort he says to move your car - so plow crews can clear the snow.

“Our contractors are required now to create a 16-foot-path through every neighborhood. That is not going to be possible if we have cars on both sides of the street,” he said.

David McCall has lived in Detroit for decades, he says it would take weeks for the city to come out to clear the streets if ever.

"You was just slipping and sliding, people was out here doing their own," he said. "I'm not going to wait for somebody else to shovel my snow."

But McCall has said the city is getting better about plowing and Mayor Duggan says crews will be working around the clock.

Starting at 6 a.m. Thursday, five contractors will begin salting neighborhood streets and continue plowing until 6 p.m. Friday.

If more needs to be done, they will be back at it again on Saturday morning.